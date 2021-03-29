President Harutyunyan receives Rustam Badasyan, minister of justice of the Republic of Armenia

On March 29 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Rustam Badasyan, minister of justice of the Republic of Armenia, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Karen Danielyan, minister of justice of the Republic of Artsakh, attended the meeting. A wide range of issues on cooperation between the countries in the field of justice was discussed at the meeting.

In this context the head of state emphasized the need to deepen and intensify ties between the relevant departments, exchange experience, which will contribute to the rapid solution of existing issues.