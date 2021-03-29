Residential buildings are being built in the Karmir Shuka settlement of the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with the funds of the Artsakh Investment Fund, the Artsakh Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures informed.
150 Residential houses to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka village
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of the community said that most of the population engages in agricutlure, farming and cattle-breeding. The village has 2-3 major farmers, as well as functioning manufacturing industries specialising in sunflower oil production, winemaking, wood development, etc.
"Many families from the surrounding villages have also expressed a desire to move to Karmir Shuka because, in addition to jobs, there is a kindergarten and a newly built school there,'' he said.
The 44-day war left lots of infrastructures severely damaged, with 15 houses having been fundamentally destroyed. Forty-three house roofs were replaced; five had metallic and plastic windows installed.
It is planned to build 150 houses in the village.
There is a medical aid station in the community, but the building conditions are not good; there is an ambulance. Experienced nurses work, but there is no doctor.
With the support of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, a community center has been built in Karmir Shuka, where the school library is located, too.