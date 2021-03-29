150 Residential houses to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka village

Residential buildings are being built in the Karmir Shuka settlement of the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with the funds of the Artsakh Investment Fund, the Artsakh Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures informed.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of the community said that most of the population engages in agricutlure, farming and cattle-breeding. The village has 2-3 major farmers, as well as functioning manufacturing industries specialising in sunflower oil production, winemaking, wood development, etc.

"Many families from the surrounding villages have also expressed a desire to move to Karmir Shuka because, in addition to jobs, there is a kindergarten and a newly built school there,'' he said.

The 44-day war left lots of infrastructures severely damaged, with 15 houses having been fundamentally destroyed. Forty-three house roofs were replaced; five had metallic and plastic windows installed.

It is planned to build 150 houses in the village.

There is a medical aid station in the community, but the building conditions are not good; there is an ambulance. Experienced nurses work, but there is no doctor.

With the support of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, a community center has been built in Karmir Shuka, where the school library is located, too.