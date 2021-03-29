Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Ever Given cargo ship refloated in Suez Canal

Rescue teams refloated the Ever Given cargo ship, TASS reports citing Bloomberg.

Ever Given cargo ship refloated in Suez Canal

Ever Given cargo ship refloated in Suez Canal

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is unclear when the navigation at the canal will be restored.

According to Wall Street Journal, Suez Canal Authority head Osama Rabie disclosed that the cargo ship was only partially refloated. The two tugboats currently straighten the ship’s course.

“We are not finished yet, but it has moved”, Rabie said.

The Ever Given cargo ship’s displacement is 220,000 tonnes. It is owned by Japan’s Shoei Kisen and operated by Evergreen Marine under the Panama flag. On March 23, the ship blocked the Suez canal due to strong wind and a sandstorm, which altered its course and got the ship stuck between the two shores of the canal.


     

Politics

Pashinyan, Putin discuss NK issue, energy issues and fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the press service of the Kremlin said.

All news from section

‘All attempts of Azerbaijan to justify barbaric destruction of place of worship are concerning and deplorable’ – MFA

Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the “justifications” made...

Azerbaijan MFA "explains" destruction of Armenian church in Jabrayil

Surprised by the BBC's revealing report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was quick to comment by making...

Former Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh hold meeting

Former Presidents of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan and former Presidents...

Russia FM to meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan counterparts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani...

Projects worth 110 billion drams to be implemented in Artsakh through funds of Armenian government and Hayastan Fund

The joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh was held in Yerevan on March 26 chaired...

Davit Hakobyan appointed first deputy chief of office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Davit Hakobyan first...

Economy

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.36 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am reports.

All news from section

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Society

150 Residential houses to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka village

Residential buildings are being built in the Karmir Shuka settlement of the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with the funds of the Artsakh Investment Fund, the Artsakh Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures informed.

All news from section

Armenian Church marks Holy Monday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat).

Constitutional Court upholds Robert Kocharyan's application, criminal proceeding terminated

The Constitutional Court of Armenia has announced 300.1 Article of the Criminal Code unconstitutional,...

1005 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1005 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Armenian Ombudsman congratulated his newly appointed counterpart of Artsakh

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan congratulated Gegham Stepanyan on his election as...

Azerbaijanis hit Armenian cars with stones in Artsakh

Azerbaijanis on Thursday stoned cars with Armenian license plates in the Stepanakert-Karmir Shuka road...

Stepantsminda-Larsi highway closed to all vehicles

The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across...

Military

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the direction of Sghnakh village, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh reports.

All news from section

No incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Armenian, Iraqi defense ministers discuss bilateral cooperation prospects in Yerevan

The delegation led by Minister of Defense of Iraq Juma Anad Saadoun Khattab yesterday arrived in Armenia...

The ninth convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center provided delivery of more than 60 tons of humanitarian cargo to the Kelbajar district

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to ensure the transit of goods between the territories...

Armenia defense minister, Russia army chief discuss Syunik security

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Chief of the General Staff of the...

Armenian and Russian MODs discuss cooperation issues

Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei...

Armenia MOD: Life of one of missing servicemen could not be saved

One of the servicemen who were missing in a severe snowstorm has died, the Ministry of Defense said.

150 Residential houses to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka village
Ever Given cargo ship refloated in Suez Canal
UN Security Council to hold extraordinary meeting on North Korea on Tuesday
Venezuela accuses Facebook of "digital totalitarianism" for suspending Maduro's page
Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

All news from section

Artsakh Parliament Speaker calls on international organizations to prevent destruction of Armenian monuments

Oscars 2021: No Zoom allowed for nominees

‘What is this, if not ethnic-religious based hatred?’ – Tatoyan on Aliyev’s visit to Armenian church

Sport

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

All news from section

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Diaspora

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

All news from section

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

International

Ever Given cargo ship refloated in Suez Canal

All news from section

UN Security Council to hold extraordinary meeting on North Korea on Tuesday

Venezuela accuses Facebook of "digital totalitarianism" for suspending Maduro's page

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Most Read

month

week

day

Search