UN Security Council to hold extraordinary meeting on North Korea on Tuesday

The UN Security Council will meet on Tuesday, March 30, for an extraordinary closed consultation over Pyongyang's missile launches, a diplomatic source in the Security Council told TASS on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the source, the discussion was requested by France on behalf of the European members of the Council (France, Great Britain, Estonia, Ireland, Norway). It is expected that it will be held on Tuesday in a closed format, the source said.

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday for the first time since March 29, 2020. The test-launches were registered by Japan’s Coast Guard and confirmed by the South Korean and US militaries.

According to the data of Japan’s Defense Ministry, the two missiles flew to a range of about 450 km, climbing to the highest flight point of less than 100 km. They fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Meanwhile, the South Korean military reported that the missiles had climbed to the highest point of 60 km and flown to a range of about 430 km.

On Friday, Pyongyang confirmed that it had tested two new tactical guided missiles on March 25. A report published in the central newspaper Rodong Sinmun said that the new missiles, which can carry a charge weighing up to 2.5 tonnes, flew about 600 km before crashing at a given point in the Sea of Japan.