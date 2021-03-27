Russia immigrants, their employers to be required to register in electronic register

Immigrants and their employers in Russia will be required to register in the electronic register, news.am informs, citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ministry informed that it is currently working on a corresponding bill which envisages reforms in the procedure engaging foreign citizens in work in Russia.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs data, the migration flow during the first two months of this year amounted to 1 million 84 thousand people, which is twice as much as in the same period last year.