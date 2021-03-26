Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the press service of the Kremlin said.

March 26, 2021, 19:55 Pashinyan, Putin discuss NK issue, energy issues and fight against COVID-19

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26 , ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Discussing the situation over Nagorno Karabakh, it was recorded with satisfaction that the regional situation has stabilized and remain calm in general. The sides exchanged views on issues of bilateral cooperation, focusing on the energy sphere and fight against coronavirus'', reads the statement.

It's mentioned that the phone conversation took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.