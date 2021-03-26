The Constitutional Court of Armenia has announced 300.1 Article of the Criminal Code unconstitutional, based on the applications of Robert Kocharyan and the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.

March 26, 2021, 18:48 Constitutional Court upholds Robert Kocharyan's application, criminal proceeding terminated

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: President of the Constitutional Court Armen Dilanyan has declared 300.1 article of the Criminal Code of Armenia invalid, contradicting Articles 78 and 79 of the Constitution. The decision is final and takes effect from the moment of publication.