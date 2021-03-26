Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

‘All attempts of Azerbaijan to justify barbaric destruction of place of worship are concerning and deplorable’ – MFA

Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the “justifications” made by the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration and Foreign Ministry, regarding the destruction of Zoravor Surb Astvatsatsin Church.

‘All attempts of Azerbaijan to justify barbaric destruction of place of worship are concerning and deplorable’ – MFA

‘All attempts of Azerbaijan to justify barbaric destruction of place of worship are concerning and deplorable’ – MFA

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The MFA spokesperson’s comment is presented below:

Question: The Presidential Administration and the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan issued “justifications” regarding the destruction of Zoravor Surb Astvatsatsin Church. How would you comment on that?

Answer: The Azerbaijani side confirmed the deliberate and pre-planned nature of the full destruction of Zoravor Surb Astvatsatsin Church in Mekhakavan (Jebrail), which was carried out by the decision of the Azerbaijani authorities.

All attempts of the Azerbaijani side to justify the barbaric destruction of the place of worship are concerning and deplorable.

It is noteworthy, that at the same time the Azerbaijani side is keeping a dead silence over the accusations and facts on the destruction of the more than 200-years-old Church of St. Hovhannes Mkrtich (Kanach Zham) in Shushi, Republic of Artsakh, probably unable to find any “justification” for this barbarism, even an imaginary one.

Once again we emphasize that the international community, and first of all the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Co-Chair countries, UNESCO must immediately intervene to preserve the Armenian historical-cultural heritage”.

 


     

Politics

‘All attempts of Azerbaijan to justify barbaric destruction of place of worship are concerning and deplorable’ – MFA

Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the “justifications” made by the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration and Foreign Ministry, regarding the destruction of Zoravor Surb Astvatsatsin Church.

All news from section

Azerbaijan MFA "explains" destruction of Armenian church in Jabrayil

Surprised by the BBC's revealing report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was quick to comment by making...

Former Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh hold meeting

Former Presidents of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan and former Presidents...

Russia FM to meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan counterparts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani...

Projects worth 110 billion drams to be implemented in Artsakh through funds of Armenian government and Hayastan Fund

The joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh was held in Yerevan on March 26 chaired...

Davit Hakobyan appointed first deputy chief of office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Davit Hakobyan first...

Artsakh Parliament approves bill on granting official status to Russian language

The Parliament of Artsakh has adopted today the bill on making changes and amendments to the Law on Language...

Economy

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.36 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am reports.

All news from section

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Society

1005 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1005 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 188,446, the ministry of healthcare reports.

All news from section

Armenian Ombudsman congratulated his newly appointed counterpart of Artsakh

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan congratulated Gegham Stepanyan on his election as...

Azerbaijanis hit Armenian cars with stones in Artsakh

Azerbaijanis on Thursday stoned cars with Armenian license plates in the Stepanakert-Karmir Shuka road...

Stepantsminda-Larsi highway closed to all vehicles

The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across...

Facebook testing app for prisoners re-entering society

Facebook Inc. is building a service for people who are transitioning from prison back into society, part...

Ten new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

10 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...

Several roads are closed or difficult to pass across Armenia

Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations...

Military

No incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of the Armenian state border overnight March 24-25, the Defense Ministry of Armenia reports.

All news from section

Armenian, Iraqi defense ministers discuss bilateral cooperation prospects in Yerevan

The delegation led by Minister of Defense of Iraq Juma Anad Saadoun Khattab yesterday arrived in Armenia...

The ninth convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center provided delivery of more than 60 tons of humanitarian cargo to the Kelbajar district

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to ensure the transit of goods between the territories...

Armenia defense minister, Russia army chief discuss Syunik security

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Chief of the General Staff of the...

Armenian and Russian MODs discuss cooperation issues

Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei...

Armenia MOD: Life of one of missing servicemen could not be saved

One of the servicemen who were missing in a severe snowstorm has died, the Ministry of Defense said.

Artsakh Defense Army reports 192 more casualties

The Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has released the names of 192 more Armenian servicemen...

‘All attempts of Azerbaijan to justify barbaric destruction of place of worship are concerning and deplorable’ – MFA
Azerbaijan MFA "explains" destruction of Armenian church in Jabrayil
US senators urge Biden to confront the reality' on Iran nuclear program
Former Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh hold meeting
Russia FM to meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan counterparts
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

All news from section

Artsakh Parliament Speaker calls on international organizations to prevent destruction of Armenian monuments

Oscars 2021: No Zoom allowed for nominees

‘What is this, if not ethnic-religious based hatred?’ – Tatoyan on Aliyev’s visit to Armenian church

Sport

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

All news from section

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Diaspora

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

All news from section

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

International

US senators urge Biden to confront the reality' on Iran nuclear program

All news from section

Photos show 'cheat sheets' used by Biden during his first formal press conference

Russia reports 9,221 daily COVID-19 cases

Netanyahu's party winning Israeli elections

Most Read

month

week

day

Search