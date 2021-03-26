Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on April 2 on the sidelines of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, reports TASS.
Russia FM to meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan counterparts
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Russian FM is expected to interact with the Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs within the framework of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers," she said.