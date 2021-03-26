Russia FM to meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan counterparts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on April 2 on the sidelines of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Russian FM is expected to interact with the Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs within the framework of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers," she said.