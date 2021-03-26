Davit Hakobyan appointed first deputy chief of office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Davit Hakobyan first deputy chief of office of the Artsakh Republic President, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Davit Hakobyan is specialized in international development, with 30 years of experience in the field. He has been a high-ranking United Nations official for the past 26 years. Most notably, he has held in recent years the position of the UNDP permanent representative in Syria, and before that, deputy permanent representative in Afghanstan, Somalia and Kyrgyzstan.

Davit Hakobyan coordinated and implemented in several dozen countries UN-led large-scale humanitarian and development projects aimed at overcoming the humanitarian crisis in those countries, sustainable development, improving the quality of life of the people.

In 1981-91 Davit Hakobyan was involved into research works, and is author to about 40 articles on laser physics.

He holds the degree of Candidate of Physical and Mathematical Sciences.

Davit Hakobyan speaks Armenian, Russian and English.

The decree will come into force on April 1, 2021.