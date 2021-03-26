Azerbaijanis on Thursday stoned cars with Armenian license plates in the Stepanakert-Karmir Shuka road section of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as news.am informs, this was reported by Mediaport Telegram channel.

March 26, 2021, 10:41 Azerbaijanis hit Armenian cars with stones in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26 , ARTSAKHPRESS: At around 1:30pm, they started throwing stones at Armenian cars from the body of an Azerbaijani motorcade traveling, accompanied by Russian peacekeeping forces, at the Stepanakert-Karmir Shuka road near the crossroads leading to Siznek village. The first car was not hit—although the driver was about to have an accident—, whereas the second car was hit.