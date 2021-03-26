Armenian Ombudsman congratulated his newly appointed counterpart of Artsakh

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan congratulated Gegham Stepanyan on his election as the Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The congratulatory message is presented below:

I heartily congratulate Gegham Stepanyan on his election as Artsakh Human Rights Defender.

The Ombudsman's institution in Artsakh is a symbol of a just legal claim for the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh, and an indicator of democracy.

Despite the cessation of hostilities, the aggressive anti-Armenian policy of the highest authorities of Azerbaijan, the open rhetoric of the genocide, compel us to act with the realization that the state of war has not ceased.

Therefore, it is imperative to act with unceasing vigor, and to continue to record all of the violations of rights, so as to promote the protection of the rights of our compatriots living in Artsakh.

Throughout this war, Mr. Stepanyan's day-to-day professional efforts and work ethic brought about significant contributions to the fact-finding work regarding the ethnic cleansing of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, their war crimes, and their crimes against humanity.

I am convinced that as a Human Rights Defender, Gegham Stepanyan will act on this principle with the established and professional team of his staff.