The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across Armenia.

March 26, 2021, 09:26 Stepantsminda-Larsi highway closed to all vehicles

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks and difficult to pass for the remaining vehicles.

According to the information provided by the Department of Emergency Situations of Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Crisis Management Center (CMC) of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in North Ossetia, Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is closed to all traffic, with around 602 trucks accumulated on the Russian side of the Larsi checkpoint.