Russia recorded 9,221 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,492,692, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

March 25, 2021, 17:49 Russia reports 9,221 daily COVID-19 cases

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In relative terms the growth rate stood at 0.2%.

Moscow confirmed 1,787 new coronavirus cases over the past day. Some 804 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 540 in the Moscow Region, 331 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 237 in the Rostov Region and 211 in the Voronezh Region.