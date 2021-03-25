Artsakh Parliament approves bill on granting official status to Russian language

The Parliament of Artsakh has adopted today the bill on making changes and amendments to the Law on Language according to which the Russian language has been granted with an official status in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The bill was approved with 27 votes in favor, 0 vote against and 2 abstentions.

The bill has been submitted to the Parliament at the initiative of lawmakers.

Armenian will remain as the only state language in the Republic of Artsakh, and Russian receives a status of an official language in parallel with Armenian.