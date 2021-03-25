On 25 March, the National Assembly of Artsakh held its regular plenary session during which, among other issues, the new Human Rights Defender was elected.

March 25, 2021, 14:57 Artsakh has new Human Rights Defender

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The “Democratic Party of Artsakh” faction of the National Assembly nominated Chief of Staff of the Office of the Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan for the position of Human Rights Defender.

Gegham Stepanyan was elected with 22 votes “in favor” and 8 votes “against”.