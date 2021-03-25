Armenia assumes OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation chairpersonship

The final session of the US chairmanship of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation was held on March 24 during which the US transferred the Forum’s 4-year chairmanship to Armenia, the Armenian foreign ministry stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking about the priorities of Armenia's chairpersonship at the OSCE FSC, the Head of the Armenian Delegation to the OSCE Ambassador Armen Papikyan, stressed the importance of arms control, cooperation with other regional security organizations, confidence- and security-building measures, and consistent implementation of the OSCE military and political commitments and obligations.