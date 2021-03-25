Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Armenia assumes OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation chairpersonship

The final session of the US chairmanship of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation was held on March 24 during which the US transferred the Forum’s 4-year chairmanship to Armenia, the Armenian foreign ministry stated.

Armenia assumes OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation chairpersonship

Armenia assumes OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation chairpersonship

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25 , ARTSAKHPRESS:  Speaking about the priorities of Armenia's chairpersonship at the OSCE FSC, the Head of the Armenian Delegation to the OSCE Ambassador Armen Papikyan, stressed the importance of arms control, cooperation with other regional security organizations, confidence- and security-building measures, and consistent implementation of the OSCE military and political commitments and obligations.


     

Politics

Artsakh Parliament approves bill on granting official status to Russian language

The Parliament of Artsakh has adopted today the bill on making changes and amendments to the Law on Language according to which the Russian language has been granted with an official status in Artsakh.

All news from section

Armenia assumes OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation chairpersonship

The final session of the US chairmanship of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation was held on March...

Human Rights Watch calls for international pressure on Azerbaijan over Armenian POWs

Azerbaijan’s international partners should press the Aliyev government to hold the perpetrators of...

Posters at London Underground displaying Armenian historical and cultural heritage as Azerbaijani removed

Posters at London Underground displaying Armenian historical and cultural heritage as Azerbaijani have...

‘Azerbaijan continues violations of int'l humanitarian law’ – Armenia MFA spox comments on Human Rights Watch report

Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan has commented on the recent report of the Human...

‘Everything will be done to liberate occupied territories of Artsakh’ – foreign ministry issues statement

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the 101-st anniversary of the...

Statement by Artsakh Foreign Ministry on the 101-st Anniversary of the Massacre of Armenians of Shoushi

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry on Monday issued a statement on the 101st anniversary of the massacre of...

Economy

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production in the Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in...

Society

Facebook testing app for prisoners re-entering society

Facebook Inc. is building a service for people who are transitioning from prison back into society, part of an apparent effort within the company to create more products for marginalized communities, Bloomberg reports.

All news from section

Ten new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

10 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...

Several roads are closed or difficult to pass across Armenia

Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations...

Issues on the compensation for citizens property loss during the war were discussed at the Presidential office

On March 24 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy calls on to protect Armenian Christian monuments in Nagorno Karabakh

The Secretary General of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (I.A.O.), Member of the Hellenic...

Artsakh reports 7 daily coronavirus cases

7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...

Archaeologists uncover 3,000-year-old gold mask in southwest China

The remains of a gold mask are among a huge cache of 3,000-year-old artifacts found at an archaeological...

Military

Armenian, Iraqi defense ministers discuss bilateral cooperation prospects in Yerevan

The delegation led by Minister of Defense of Iraq Juma Anad Saadoun Khattab yesterday arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

All news from section

The ninth convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center provided delivery of more than 60 tons of humanitarian cargo to the Kelbajar district

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to ensure the transit of goods between the territories...

Armenia defense minister, Russia army chief discuss Syunik security

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Chief of the General Staff of the...

Armenian and Russian MODs discuss cooperation issues

Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei...

Armenia MOD: Life of one of missing servicemen could not be saved

One of the servicemen who were missing in a severe snowstorm has died, the Ministry of Defense said.

Artsakh Defense Army reports 192 more casualties

The Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has released the names of 192 more Armenian servicemen...

Contact with Two Contract Servicemen Lost, Search Operation Impeded by Snowstorm – Armenia’s MOD

Contact with two contract servicemen was lost on March 21 when in conditions of strong snowstorm they...

Facebook testing app for prisoners re-entering society
Artsakh Parliament approves bill on granting official status to Russian language
Armenia assumes OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation chairpersonship
Armenian, Iraqi defense ministers discuss bilateral cooperation prospects in Yerevan
Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

All news from section

Artsakh Parliament Speaker calls on international organizations to prevent destruction of Armenian monuments

Oscars 2021: No Zoom allowed for nominees

‘What is this, if not ethnic-religious based hatred?’ – Tatoyan on Aliyev’s visit to Armenian church

Sport

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

All news from section

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Diaspora

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

All news from section

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

International

Putin not interested in what the Western world or what Canada thinks of him - Justin Trudeau

All news from section

China, Russia top NATO agenda as US seeks to rebuild transatlantic bonds

North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Trump in talks with upstart apps about new social network

Most Read

month

week

day

Search