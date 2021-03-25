The Armenian National Commission for UNESCO strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s destruction of the Armenian Church in the town of Mekhakavan which fell under Azerbaijani control after the war.

March 25, 2021, 14:10 Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25 , ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Strongly condemn yet another act of cultural crime by Azerbaijan. As BBC found out Armenian church disappeared after Azerbaijani got control over it. Destruction was complete. The same church was vandalized during the recent Flag of Azerbaijan aggression.

Armenian monuments of Artsakh under Azerbaijani occupation are vandalized and destroyed in ISIS-style.

The disappeared Armenian Church became a victim of an act of vandalism in the first place. #StopTerrorism'', Armenian National Commission for UNESCO tweeted.