Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday Vladimir Putin is responsible for "terrible things," but wouldn't go so far as US President Joe Biden in calling the Russian leader a "killer," AFP reported.

March 25, 2021, 14:00 Putin not interested in what the Western world or what Canada thinks of him - Justin Trudeau

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Trudeau was questioned during an interview on SiriusXM radio's The Bridge with Peter Mansbridge about Biden's remarks. "I'm sure (Putin) is responsible for all sorts of terrible things because his behaviour continues to demonstrate that," he said, as quoted by the sources.

Trudeau said his impression of Putin in their rare meetings at international forums over the past five years was that "he will look at you and say whatever is convenient to him at any given moment.

"He is not particularly interested in what the Western world or what Canada thinks of him," he added.

\But when asked if he shared Biden's view of Putin as a killer, expressed last week in an ABC News interview, Trudeau responded: "I don't have the information to make that assertion."

"I certainly know he's not someone who is supportive or a friend of Canada or Canadians in any way shape or form," he concluded.