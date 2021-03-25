North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, says the US and Japan - the first such test since Joe Biden became US president, BBC reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Pyongyang is banned from testing ballistic missiles, considered threatening weapons, under UN Security Council resolutions.

Both Japan and South Korea have condemned the test.

It comes just days after North Korea reportedly fired two non-ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea.

Japan said no debris had fallen within its territorial waters.