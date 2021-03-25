Artsakhpress

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

The Olympic torch relay will start in Fukushima on Thursday, kicking off a four-month countdown to the Summer Games in Tokyo, delayed from 2020 and the first-ever organized during a global pandemic, VOA News reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Some 10,000 runners will take the torch across Japan's 47 prefectures, including far-flung islands, starting from the site of the 2011 quake and tsunami that killed about 20,000 people, highlighting the government's "Reconstruction Olympics" theme.

The first section will not have spectators to avoid large crowds, and roadside onlookers elsewhere will have to wear masks and socially distance along the way as Japan battles the deadly virus and scrambles to vaccinate its people.

Casting a pall over the celebrations, North Korea on Thursday launched at least two projectiles suspected to be ballistic missiles, officials in the region said, the first such test reported since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga assured reporters in Tokyo the government was cooperating with the Tokyo metropolitan government and the International Olympic Committee to host a secure Games.


     

Politics

Human Rights Watch calls for international pressure on Azerbaijan over Armenian POWs

Azerbaijan’s international partners should press the Aliyev government to hold the perpetrators of the torture and degrading treatment against Armenian servicemen and civilians accountable.

Posters at London Underground displaying Armenian historical and cultural heritage as Azerbaijani removed

Posters at London Underground displaying Armenian historical and cultural heritage as Azerbaijani have...

‘Azerbaijan continues violations of int'l humanitarian law’ – Armenia MFA spox comments on Human Rights Watch report

Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan has commented on the recent report of the Human...

‘Everything will be done to liberate occupied territories of Artsakh’ – foreign ministry issues statement

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the 101-st anniversary of the...

Statement by Artsakh Foreign Ministry on the 101-st Anniversary of the Massacre of Armenians of Shoushi

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry on Monday issued a statement on the 101st anniversary of the massacre of...

Everything will be done to liberate occupied territories of Artsakh. Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the 101-st anniversary of the...

Artsakh State Minister received Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia

On March 19, State Minister and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan received...

Economy

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production in the Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in...

Society

Ten new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

10 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.

Several roads are closed or difficult to pass across Armenia

Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations...

Issues on the compensation for citizens property loss during the war were discussed at the Presidential office

On March 24 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy calls on to protect Armenian Christian monuments in Nagorno Karabakh

The Secretary General of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (I.A.O.), Member of the Hellenic...

Artsakh reports 7 daily coronavirus cases

7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...

Archaeologists uncover 3,000-year-old gold mask in southwest China

The remains of a gold mask are among a huge cache of 3,000-year-old artifacts found at an archaeological...

7 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...

Military

The ninth convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center provided delivery of more than 60 tons of humanitarian cargo to the Kelbajar district

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to ensure the transit of goods between the territories that came under the control of Azerbaijan in November 2020, the Russian Defence Ministry informs.

Armenia defense minister, Russia army chief discuss Syunik security

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Chief of the General Staff of the...

Armenian and Russian MODs discuss cooperation issues

Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei...

Armenia MOD: Life of one of missing servicemen could not be saved

One of the servicemen who were missing in a severe snowstorm has died, the Ministry of Defense said.

Artsakh Defense Army reports 192 more casualties

The Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has released the names of 192 more Armenian servicemen...

Contact with Two Contract Servicemen Lost, Search Operation Impeded by Snowstorm – Armenia’s MOD

Contact with two contract servicemen was lost on March 21 when in conditions of strong snowstorm they...

‘Armed Forces will maintain neutrality in political matters’ – Lt. General Artak Davtyan

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan issued a statement on March...

China, Russia top NATO agenda as US seeks to rebuild transatlantic bonds
Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan
Ten new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Trump in talks with upstart apps about new social network
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Artsakh Parliament Speaker calls on international organizations to prevent destruction of Armenian monuments

Oscars 2021: No Zoom allowed for nominees

‘What is this, if not ethnic-religious based hatred?’ – Tatoyan on Aliyev’s visit to Armenian church

France attaches importance to preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage – ambassador

Sport

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Diaspora

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

International

China, Russia top NATO agenda as US seeks to rebuild transatlantic bonds

North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Trump in talks with upstart apps about new social network

Number of coronavirus cases in US surpasses 30 mln

