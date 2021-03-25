Ten new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

10 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25 , ARTSAKHPRESS: At present, 24 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 2,460 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 21,716 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.