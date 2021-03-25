Trump in talks with upstart apps about new social network

Donald Trump has been in talks with no-name app vendors as he contemplates partnering with an existing platform to create his own social media network, Axios reports, citing sources familiar with the private discussions.

Among the social networking apps the former president and his digital adviser Dan Scavino have homed in on is a relatively unknown platform called FreeSpace, these sources told the publication.

It's unclear how this business relationship would work. Trump is famously averse to putting his own money into companies, preferring to license his name and use other people's money to fund his ventures.

It's also by no means a done deal. A source briefed on the situation said Trump had not made a final decision on the social network. "It could be any of several companies, with more meetings this week," the source said.