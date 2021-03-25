Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Thursday. The roadways leading from "Amberd" high mountain meteorological station to Amberd fortress and to Kari lake in Aragatsotn province are closed.

March 25, 2021, 09:52 Several roads are closed or difficult to pass across Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks and difficult to pass for the remaining vehicles.

Snowfalls are reported in Martuni, Chambarak, Vardenis towns of Gegharkunik province, Jermuk town of Vayots Dzor province.

The Georgian side informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.