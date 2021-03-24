Issues on the compensation for citizens property loss during the war were discussed at the Presidential office

On March 24 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss the issues of compensation for the loss of real estate and movable property of citizens during the last war, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of state pointed out that, in general, the volume of loss is very large, and in this context the expectations of citizens should be consistent with the capacity of the state. The President instructed the heads of relevant government agencies to clarify once more the property loss suffered by the citizens and finilize the proposals on compensation methods.