Stoltenberg says EU, NATO will not be able to cope with challenges posed by Russia on their own

The European Union and NATO cannot cope with the challenges posed by Russia alone, so they need to work together, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg noted, speaking at the opening of the second day of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the alliance countries with the participation of EU representatives, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier, upon arriving at a meeting in NATO, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that he intends to discuss with the alliance partners the reaction to Russia's actions.

According to him, the meeting will discuss, in particular, the implementation of the Minsk agreements on the settlement in Ukraine and the five principles on which the EU policy towards Russia is based.

Foreign ministers of 30 NATO countries are holding their first face-to-face meeting in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday with the participation of a representative of the new US administration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken.