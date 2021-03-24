Russia's State Duma passes bill allowing Putin to run for president again

Russia’s State Duma (the lower house of parliament) has passed the third reading of a bill allowing Vladimir Putin to run for president again, TASS reported on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24 , ARTSAKHPRESS: According to one of the amended provisions of the Russian Constitution, presidential term limits apply to the incumbent head of state without regard to his previous terms in office. That said, it makes Vladimir Putin eligible for two more presidential terms.