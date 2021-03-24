President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production in the Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

March 24, 2021, 10:37 The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Under the above mentioned program, the Government of the Republic of Artsakh will partially subsidize the cost of seedlings and seeds of spring crops, provision of no-repayable financial resources to persons engaged in vegetable cultivation and greenhouse economy, provision of additional payment for the sale (harvesting) of tobacco products, as well as providing non-repayable measures in case of installation of hail protection nets.

Within the framework of the program, state support will be provided to those who do not have unliquidated obligations arising from previous years in the field of agriculture.