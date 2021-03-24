The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to ensure the transit of goods between the territories that came under the control of Azerbaijan in November 2020, the Russian Defence Ministry informs.

March 24, 2021, 10:55 The ninth convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center provided delivery of more than 60 tons of humanitarian cargo to the Kelbajar district

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The ninth Russian convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center, consisting of 15 Kamaz military vehicles and escort vehicles, proceeded along the Stepanakert – Aziz – Kelbajar route and delivered about 60 tons of cargo to restore the energy and water supply systems of social facilities and residential buildings in the Kelbajar district. This includes electrical equipment, construction equipment and materials.

In total, with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, nine convoys of vehicles transported more than 1,400 tons of humanitarian goods.

Assistance was rendered to the Azerbaijani side on the basis of the terms of the trilateral agreement between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9 last year.