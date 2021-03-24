Artsakhpress

The ninth convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center provided delivery of more than 60 tons of humanitarian cargo to the Kelbajar district

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to ensure the transit of goods between the territories that came under the control of Azerbaijan in November 2020, the Russian Defence Ministry informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The ninth Russian convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center, consisting of 15 Kamaz military vehicles and escort vehicles, proceeded along the Stepanakert – Aziz – Kelbajar route and delivered about 60 tons of cargo to restore the energy and water supply systems of social facilities and residential buildings in the Kelbajar district. This includes electrical equipment, construction equipment and materials.

In total, with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, nine convoys of vehicles transported more than 1,400 tons of humanitarian goods.

Assistance was rendered to the Azerbaijani side on the basis of the terms of the trilateral agreement between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9 last year.


     

Politics

Human Rights Watch calls for international pressure on Azerbaijan over Armenian POWs

Azerbaijan’s international partners should press the Aliyev government to hold the perpetrators of the torture and degrading treatment against Armenian servicemen and civilians accountable.

Posters at London Underground displaying Armenian historical and cultural heritage as Azerbaijani removed

Posters at London Underground displaying Armenian historical and cultural heritage as Azerbaijani have...

‘Azerbaijan continues violations of int'l humanitarian law’ – Armenia MFA spox comments on Human Rights Watch report

Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan has commented on the recent report of the Human...

‘Everything will be done to liberate occupied territories of Artsakh’ – foreign ministry issues statement

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the 101-st anniversary of the...

Statement by Artsakh Foreign Ministry on the 101-st Anniversary of the Massacre of Armenians of Shoushi

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry on Monday issued a statement on the 101st anniversary of the massacre of...

Everything will be done to liberate occupied territories of Artsakh. Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the 101-st anniversary of the...

Artsakh State Minister received Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia

On March 19, State Minister and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan received...

Economy

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January 2021 compared to January 2020. The largest share of export belongs to Russia, comprising 43 million 651 thousand USD, the Statistical Committee of Armenia reports.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in...

India plans to connect Indian Ocean with Eurasia via Armenia

India says it is planning to connect the Indian Ocean with Eurasia through Armenia, creating a North-South...

Society

Archaeologists uncover 3,000-year-old gold mask in southwest China

The remains of a gold mask are among a huge cache of 3,000-year-old artifacts found at an archaeological site in China's Sichuan province, CNN reports.

7 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...

801 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

801 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Search operations for missing in action resume

The search operations for the bodies of dead servicemen and the missing in action have resumed in the...

Some roads closed and difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia

The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across...

506 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

506 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

7 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...

Armenia defense minister, Russia army chief discuss Syunik security

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Chief of the General Staff of the...

Armenian and Russian MODs discuss cooperation issues

Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei...

Armenia MOD: Life of one of missing servicemen could not be saved

One of the servicemen who were missing in a severe snowstorm has died, the Ministry of Defense said.

Artsakh Defense Army reports 192 more casualties

The Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has released the names of 192 more Armenian servicemen...

Contact with Two Contract Servicemen Lost, Search Operation Impeded by Snowstorm – Armenia’s MOD

Contact with two contract servicemen was lost on March 21 when in conditions of strong snowstorm they...

‘Armed Forces will maintain neutrality in political matters’ – Lt. General Artak Davtyan

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan issued a statement on March...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Artsakh Parliament Speaker calls on international organizations to prevent destruction of Armenian monuments

Oscars 2021: No Zoom allowed for nominees

‘What is this, if not ethnic-religious based hatred?’ – Tatoyan on Aliyev’s visit to Armenian church

France attaches importance to preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage – ambassador

Sport

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Aronian to play in first tournament after decision to no longer represent Armenia

Diaspora

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

International

Turkish foreign ministry expresses concern to Russian ambassador over situation in Idlib

Georgia reports 528 fresh COVID-19 cases

Putin to get coronavirus vaccine shot by end of day – Kremlin

U.S. Senate confirms Marty Walsh as next labor secretary

