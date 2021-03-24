Armenia defense minister, Russia army chief discuss Syunik security

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valeriy Gerasimov held a telephone conversation in the evening of March 23.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24 , ARTSAKHPRESS: They discussed issues concerning the Armenian-Russian military cooperation, namely the unified actions of the Armenian-Russian joint military contingents, as well as the solution of the security issues of the Syunik Province, the defense ministry informs.

Reference was made also to the programs of modernization and large-scale reforms of the Armenian armed forces.

Harutyunyan and Gerasimov reached an agreement on the visit of a high-ranking Russian delegation to Armenia in the near future and negotiations for more detailed discussions on the aforesaid matters.