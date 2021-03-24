Turkish foreign ministry expresses concern to Russian ambassador over situation in Idlib

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has expressed concern to Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov over the situation in Idlib, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry informed on Tuesday,Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Yesterday, we held talks with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Ankara at our ministry. Mainly, attacks in Syria were discussed. We expressed our fears and concerns. Special focus was given to the attack on the hospital. Similar concern was expressed by our military bodies to our Russian colleagues," the agency’s source said.

On March 21, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense stated that Ankara had informed Moscow that Syria’s armed forces must stop the combat operation in Idlib. According to the Turkish defense ministry, Syrian troops "delivered strikes at a hospital in al-Atarib" some time ago and "now dwelling quarters in Kaha in the Idlib de-escalation zone and trucks near the city of Sarmad came under missile shelling." "Russia was informed for immediate cessation of attacks. Our servicemen were warned, we continue to monitor the developments [in the region]," it said.