Georgia reports 528 fresh COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Tuesday reported 528 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total number of cases to 278,178, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Data from the center showed that 299 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 270,668, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, four people died from the disease in the period, bringing the national death toll to 3,714.

The center also said that 20,903 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

Georgia reported its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 26, 2020.