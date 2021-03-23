Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to get vaccinated by the end of the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reported.

March 23, 2021, 18:11 Putin to get coronavirus vaccine shot by end of day – Kremlin

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, Putin is currently holding "working meetings." "We expect that he will get a vaccine shot by the end of the day," Peskov said.

The Kremlin will not disclose which COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to Russian President Vladimir Putin because all three Russian jabs are reliable and effective, the spokesman said.

The Kremlin representative underlined that Putin would get "one of the three" Russian vaccines. "We will specifically not say which one. All three Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable, they are very good, safe and effective," he explained. "We deliberately don’t say which particular vaccine will be administered to the president, stressing that all three Russian shots are perfectly reliable and effective," Peskov reiterated.

He also explained why Putin will not get vaccinated publicly. "As for the vaccination under cameras, he [Putin] doesn’t like it," the spokesman pointed out.

Putin said at a meeting on coronavirus vaccination on Monday that he intended to get inoculated on March 23 but did not specify the vaccine that he would receive.