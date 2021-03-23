Armenian and Russian MODs discuss cooperation issues

Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu held a telephone conversation on March 23, the Armenian defense ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The defense ministers of the two allied countries discussed the main directions for large-scale reforms that have been launched in the Armenian Armed Forces, issues related to the Armenian-Russian military cooperation, as well as the course of the mission being implemented by the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian and Russian defense ministers also discussed the military-political situation in the region.