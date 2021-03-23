Artsakhpress

U.S. Senate confirms Marty Walsh as next labor secretary

The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed former union leader Marty Walsh, a son of Irish immigrants, as the next labor secretary, boosting Biden’s efforts to expand workers’ protection and delivering a win for the country’s organized labor movement, Reuters reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS:  His confirmation, by a 68-29 margin on Monday evening, is likely to have a major impact on U.S. workplace laws and regulations, including vigorous enforcement of occupational safety and health rules, overtime payments and proper administration of employee benefit plans.

Walsh, 53, led Boston’s Building and Construction Trades Council for two years before winning the 2013 race for mayor with strong backing from large labor groups. He has also served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.


     

Human Rights Watch calls for international pressure on Azerbaijan over Armenian POWs

Azerbaijan’s international partners should press the Aliyev government to hold the perpetrators of the torture and degrading treatment against Armenian servicemen and civilians accountable.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January 2021 compared to January 2020. The largest share of export belongs to Russia, comprising 43 million 651 thousand USD, the Statistical Committee of Armenia reports.

7 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.

Armenia MOD: Life of one of missing servicemen could not be saved

One of the servicemen who were missing in a severe snowstorm has died, the Ministry of Defense said.

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Artsakh Parliament Speaker calls on international organizations to prevent destruction of Armenian monuments

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

U.S. Senate confirms Marty Walsh as next labor secretary

