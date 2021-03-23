U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to meet Turkish FM in Brussels

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will have a face-to-face meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers gathering in Brussels on March 23-24, Ahval News reported on Monday, citing Al-Monitor.
The meeting is the result of efforts led by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, it said, noting that Stoltenberg is believed to have urged Blinken to meet with both Çavuşoğlu and Dendias to encourage talks between the two sides.