By the decree of the President of the Artsakh Republic, the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil, Bishop Narek Berberian and the Chairman of the Council of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil Andre Kissajikian were awarded “Vachagan Barepasht” Medal.

March 23, 2021, 12:43 Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Advisor to the President of Artsakh for Diaspora Affairs Azatoohi Simonyan said that the Armenian community of Brazil, in the person of the Chairman of the Council of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil , had a great contribution and participation during the war unleashed by the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem against the Artsakh Republic in September 2020.