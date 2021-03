801 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 185,020, the ministry of healthcare reports.

March 23, 2021, 11:02 801 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The death toll has risen to 3384 (24 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 11,602.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 862 (2 new such cases).