One of the servicemen who were missing in a severe snowstorm has died, the Ministry of Defense said.

March 23, 2021

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia went missing on March 21 when they were re-locating from one base to another in a heavy blizzard.

The Defense Ministry said they were able to locate the missing servicemen in the afternoon of March 22.

All the necessary measures were taken to rescue them.

After rescuing them in extremely difficult weather conditions, Shahnazaryan was taken to a military hospital; he is in severe condition. Unfortunately, Hovhannisyan's life could not be saved.

Military police are probing the incident.