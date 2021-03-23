Some roads closed and difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia

The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province, as well as Berd Chambarak highway are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks and difficult to pass for the remaining vehicles.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is closed for trucks. As the source said, some 428 trucks accumulated on the Russian side.

Drivers are strongly advised to drive exclusively on winter tires.