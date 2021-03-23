Posters at London Underground displaying Armenian historical and cultural heritage as Azerbaijani removed

Posters at London Underground displaying Armenian historical and cultural heritage as Azerbaijani have been removed.
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Embassy of Armenia in the United Kingdom wrote on its Facebook page:
''After the formal complaints put forward by the Embassy of Armenia as well as the UK-Armenian community organisations, the offensive posters at the London Underground, displaying Armenian historical and cultural heritage as Azerbaijani, have now been removed from the TfL network''.