Artsakh Defense Army reports 192 more casualties

The Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has released the names of 192 more Armenian servicemen killed in the battles for the fatherland’s defense.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the official data published by the Artsakh Defense Army, the number of such casualties from the Armenian side has now reached 2,624.


     

‘Azerbaijan continues violations of int'l humanitarian law’ – Armenia MFA spox comments on Human Rights Watch report

Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan has commented on the recent report of the Human Rights Watch relating to the Armenian prisoners of war who are in the Azerbaijani captivity.

‘Everything will be done to liberate occupied territories of Artsakh’ – foreign ministry issues statement

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the 101-st anniversary of the...

Statement by Artsakh Foreign Ministry on the 101-st Anniversary of the Massacre of Armenians of Shoushi

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry on Monday issued a statement on the 101st anniversary of the massacre of...

Everything will be done to liberate occupied territories of Artsakh. Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the 101-st anniversary of the...

Artsakh State Minister received Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia

On March 19, State Minister and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan received...

Arayik Harutyunyan received Rene Levonyan. Armenian Missionary Association pursues Artsakh programs

On March 19 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Rene Levonyan, representative...

Armenian FM presents Artsakh humanitarian situation to UN Human Rights High Commissioner

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian and the UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet held...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.11 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in...

India plans to connect Indian Ocean with Eurasia via Armenia

India says it is planning to connect the Indian Ocean with Eurasia through Armenia, creating a North-South...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

506 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

506 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 184,219, the ministry of healthcare reports.

7 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...

Snow reported in Shirak, Kotayk provinces

Some roads are closed in the Republic of Armenia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Facebook building Instagram version for kids under 13

Facebook Inc. is building a version of the photo-sharing tool Instagram specifically for children under...

3 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

3 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...

891 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

891 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in the Republic of Armenia.

Artsakh Defense Army reports 192 more casualties

The Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has released the names of 192 more Armenian servicemen killed in the battles for the fatherland’s defense.

Contact with Two Contract Servicemen Lost, Search Operation Impeded by Snowstorm – Armenia’s MOD

Contact with two contract servicemen was lost on March 21 when in conditions of strong snowstorm they...

‘Armed Forces will maintain neutrality in political matters’ – Lt. General Artak Davtyan

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan issued a statement on March...

Search operations in Hadrut postponed due to bad weather. Artsakh emergency service

The planned search in the Hadrut region for the remains of servicemen fallen and for those still missing...

Search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen will not be carried out today

Search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen will not be carried out on Friday, the Artsakh...

No incidents registered on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – MoD

The operational situation remained stable along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border...

Onik Gasparyan to Continue Implementing His Duties as Chief of General Staff

Armenia's Administrative Court chaired by judge Mher Petrosyan ruled to uphold the petition submitted...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Oscars 2021: No Zoom allowed for nominees

‘What is this, if not ethnic-religious based hatred?’ – Tatoyan on Aliyev’s visit to Armenian church

France attaches importance to preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage – ambassador

Armenia opts out from 2021 Eurovision

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Aronian to play in first tournament after decision to no longer represent Armenia

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Russia says US rebuffal of Putin-Biden talks after killer allegation is a missed opportunity

French Legislators Condemn Biden’s Remarks about Putin

Trump returning to social media in a few months ‘with his own platform’

UNESCO warns of global water scarcity by 2030

