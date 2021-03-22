The Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has released the names of 192 more Armenian servicemen killed in the battles for the fatherland’s defense.
Artsakh Defense Army reports 192 more casualties
Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan has commented on the recent report of the Human Rights Watch relating to the Armenian prisoners of war who are in the Azerbaijani captivity.
The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the 101-st anniversary of the...
On March 19, State Minister and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan received...
On March 19 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Rene Levonyan, representative...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian and the UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet held...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.11 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in...
India says it is planning to connect the Indian Ocean with Eurasia through Armenia, creating a North-South...
World oil prices are on the rise on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
506 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 184,219, the ministry of healthcare reports.
7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...
Some roads are closed in the Republic of Armenia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
Facebook Inc. is building a version of the photo-sharing tool Instagram specifically for children under...
3 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...
891 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in the Republic of Armenia.
Contact with two contract servicemen was lost on March 21 when in conditions of strong snowstorm they...
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan issued a statement on March...
The planned search in the Hadrut region for the remains of servicemen fallen and for those still missing...
Search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen will not be carried out on Friday, the Artsakh...
The operational situation remained stable along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border...
Armenia's Administrative Court chaired by judge Mher Petrosyan ruled to uphold the petition submitted...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
