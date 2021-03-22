Artsakh Defense Army reports 192 more casualties

The Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has released the names of 192 more Armenian servicemen killed in the battles for the fatherland’s defense.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the official data published by the Artsakh Defense Army, the number of such casualties from the Armenian side has now reached 2,624.