Former US President Donald Trump is coming back to social media -- but this time with his own network, a Trump spokesperson told Fox News on Sunday, CNN reports.

March 22, 2021, 15:36 Trump returning to social media in a few months ‘with his own platform’

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Jason Miller, a long-time adviser and spokesperson for Trump's 2020 campaign, told Howard Kurtz on Fox's "MediaBuzz" that Trump will be "returning to social media in probably about two or three months." He added Trump's return will be with "his own platform" that will attract "tens of millions" of new users and "completely redefine the game."

"This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media," Miller told Kurtz. "It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does, but it will be his own platform."