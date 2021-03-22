Contact with two contract servicemen was lost on March 21 when in conditions of strong snowstorm they were passing from one combat position to another.

March 22, 2021, 14:21 Contact with Two Contract Servicemen Lost, Search Operation Impeded by Snowstorm – Armenia’s MOD

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Ministry of Defense reports that the search and rescue works that launched from yesterday are being impeded by strong and continuous snowstorm, Aysor.am reports.

The ministry says all the necessary measures are being undertaken to find the servicemen.

Earlier Mediaport Telegram Channel reported that two servicemen disappeared from Jermuk military unit on March 21.

According to its MOD source the lost servicemen are Karen Shahnazaryan and Aghasi Hovhannisyan. The two were transported to Jermuk from handed regions of Artsakh.