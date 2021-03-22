Lavrov says attempts to use sanctions to punish Russia and China are unwise

The minister noted that sanctions are especially painful for developing and poor countries amid the pandemic, which has restricted the countries’ possibilities to ensure normal life for their citizens.

"No wonder that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet later on came out with an initiative to freeze sanctions and make reservations from them for goods essential for the population amid the coronavirus infection," he stressed.

According to Lavrov, Western nations have totally ignored this initiative, as they ignored Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to establish green corridors free from sanctions and other artificial barriers.

"Together with China and a great number of other like-minded partners, we raise this matter in international formats, including the United Nations. It has passed a lot of resolutions condemning as illegitimate unilateral economic and other sanctions imposed in bypassing of the United Nations Security Council, especially extra-territorial measures," he stressed.

The Russian diplomat also said that the United States and its partners were trying to dictate their own will on other countries and obstruct the establishment of the multipolar democratic world.

"Unfortunately, some of the Western countries, led by the United States, are trying to obstruct the establishment of the true multipolar democratic world, attempting to maintain at any cost their dominance in the global economy and international politics, and to obtrude upon everyone their will and demands," Lavrov said.

"Russia’s stance is based on a trustworthy and mutually-respectable dialogue with China, which must serve as an example for other countries, including those attempting to build relations with Russia and China on somewhat different, unequal principles," the minister said. "This is neither acceptable for us, nor for our Chinese friends."

Lavrov pointed out to the fact that Russia and China are promoting a constructive agenda in response to US steps.

"We are interested to see our international [policies] architecture as just, democratic and stable, which provides for the stability and rests on a broad cooperation of countries and their integrational organizations, just like we do in collaboration with our Chinese friends developing integration processes in Eurasia."

The Russian minister also said that Moscow and Beijing would continue building their foreign policies "in a productive and constructive ways, being always flexible to compromises, but based only on mutual respect and the search of interests’ balance."

Lavrov also said that Russia views a new epoch in relations with China in the context "of a broad situation evolving on the international arena."

"It [the situation] undergoes a profound transformation enhancing new centers for the economic growth, financial power and political influence," he added.