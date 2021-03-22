Artsakhpress

Politics

Everything will be done to liberate occupied territories of Artsakh. Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the 101-st anniversary of the massacre of Armenians of Shushi, the ministry told Armenpress.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement reads:

“Օn this day 101 years ago, the authorities of the Azerbaijani Republic, together with the regular Turkish army and numerous armed gangs, organized the massacre of the Armenian population of Shushi, almost completely destroying the historical capital of Artsakh. The Genocide in Shushi was the first manifestation of the aggressive policy pursued against Artsakh by an artificially created state called “Azerbaijan”. As a result of this monstrous crime, thousands of Armenians were killed, tens of thousands were forced to leave the town, the Armenian cultural heritage was destroyed, the people's property was looted, and the sacred sites were desecrated.

This tragic event was a signal of what kind of policy Azerbaijan will adopt in the coming decades. The logical continuation of such misanthropic actions was the Armenian-phobia policy pursued by Azerbaijan since 1988 at the state level, accompanied by massacres, pogroms and ethnic cleansing.

The fact that the international community didn’t give a proper assessment to the genocidal policy of Baku and Ankara and the criminals remained unpunished led to a new aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh on September 27, 2020 with the support of Turkey and the participation of international terrorists, resulting in the occupation of the town of Shushi.

The massacres in Shushi in 1920 and its occupation in 2020 do not only testify to the genocidal policy against Artsakh and the Armenian people, but are also crimes against the mankind and humanity, a gross violation of international law.

The Armenians of Artsakh will never accept the loss of Shushi. Shushi was, is and will be an integral part of Artsakh, and everything will be done to liberate the occupied territories of the Republic and restore the historical justice".

 


     

'Everything will be done to liberate occupied territories of Artsakh' – foreign ministry issues statement

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the 101-st anniversary of the massacre of Armenians of Shushi, the ministry stated.

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

7 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.

Military

Search operations in Hadrut postponed due to bad weather. Artsakh emergency service

The planned search in the Hadrut region for the remains of servicemen fallen and for those still missing during the recent hostilities has been postponed due to low visibility, reported the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Culture

Oscars 2021: No Zoom allowed for nominees

Sport

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Diaspora

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

International

UNESCO warns of global water scarcity by 2030

