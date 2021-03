The planned search in the Hadrut region for the remains of servicemen fallen and for those still missing during the recent hostilities has been postponed due to low visibility, reported the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: So far Artsakh rescuers retrieved the bodies of 1518 servicemen and civilians.