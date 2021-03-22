Trump urges Biden to complete construction of southern border wall

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday ripped the Biden administration for turning the migrant crisis at the southern border into a full-fledged “national disaster.”

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In the statement released Sunday evening, Trump also urged President Biden to complete construction of a border wall, and accused the administration of “causing death and human tragedy”, the New York Post reports.

“In the span of just [a] few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster,” Trump said in the statement.

“They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast.”

Thousands of migrants have traveled to the US-Mexico border since Trump left office, forcing the Biden administration to begin housing unaccompanied children who have crossed into the US in migrant facilities.

Biden, who has faced criticism from Republicans for reversing a number of Trump’s border policies, said Sunday he plans to visit the southern border “at some point.”

Speaking with reporters after he returned to the White House from Camp David, Biden said his administration is working to ensure potential migrants seeking asylum in the US do so in their home countries.