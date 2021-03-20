Artsakh State Minister received Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia

On March 19, State Minister and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan received Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Mesrop Arakelyan.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting they discussed the social problems caused by the recent war.

Grigory Martirosyan thanked the Armenian government for the social assistance programs, stating that these measures have greatly contributed to the restoration of normal life of the Artsakh people.