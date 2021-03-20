Some roads are closed in the Republic of Armenia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

March 20, 2021, 09:59 Snow reported in Shirak, Kotayk provinces

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The roadways leading from "Amberd" high mountain meteorological station to Amberd fortress and to Kari lake in Aragatsotn province, Vardenyats pass are closed.

Black ice is noticed in sections called Saravan-"Zanger" of Vayots dzor province and Sisian-"Zanger" of Syunik province.

It is snowing in Sevan town of Gegharqunik province, in Jermuk town of Vayots dzor province, in Ashotsk region of Shirak province.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is closed only for trucks: there are about 490 trucks accumulated on the Russian side.

Drivers are recommended to drive exclusively on winter tires.